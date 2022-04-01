Burglary suspect charged with murdering Overland man bound with vacuum cord

UPDATED at 8:15 a.m. Friday with additional details

OVERLAND — A man charged with murdering an Overland resident this week is suspected of burglarizing his home once before, then returning to tie him up with a vacuum cord and rope.

Authorities have not said how 65-year-old Hossein Cyrus Rastegar died, but his body was discovered Tuesday night at his home on Midland Boulevard.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged David Todd Smith, 47, with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Smith lives in Wentworth, Missouri, about 260 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Police said Smith and Rastegar didn't appear to know each another.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis served a search warrant on Smith's room at a Super 8 Motel in Breckenridge Hills. They found $13,000 in cash and clothing matching the ones worn by a man seen on surveillance outside Rastegar's home.

Rastegar’s daughter called police Tuesday night, asking if an officer could check on her father. She hadn't heard from him in two days.

Police went inside the home, in the 10000 block of Midland, and found Rastegar dead. A rope and vacuum cord were wrapped around his neck, and tied his hands and feet behind his back. He had gashes on his head, according to court records. Authorities haven't released a cause of death.

Earlier in March, Rastegar had told police that money was stolen from him in a home burglary. Court records said Smith is a suspect in that burglary from March 11. Rastegar told police that someone took money from a manila envelope but left a lot of cash behind. It's unclear from court papers why police suspect Smith returned to the home this week.

Surveillance video at Rastegar's home Tuesday morning showed a man behind the home wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and black shoes. Police sent a photo to area police agencies, and heard back that it looked like Smith.

A witness told police that Smith, known as "Little Dave," had showed up at his home with injuries that looked like he had been in a fight. The witness told police he allowed Smith to change clothes on his back porch. Police showed the witness the surveillance image, and he confirmed the clothes in the video were the ones Smith had been wearing.

The witness told police Smith was staying at the motel on St. Charles Rock Road, which is where police arrested Smith.

Smith was being held Friday in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.