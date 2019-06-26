CAHOKIA • A burglary suspect was fatally injured early Wednesday after his car flipped over the ramp leading to Poplar Street Bridge.
The man's name has not been released.
Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann told KTVI that the suspect's car apparently hit a barrier and lost control before flipping over the side. The car fell about 100 feet onto a grassy area below the ramp on the Illinois side, and the driver was killed, the station said.
Authorities say the burglary was reported about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at ZX gas station on Route 3. The Illinois State Police will be handling the investigation.