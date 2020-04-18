Burned body found in box trailer identified as south St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The body found inside a burned box trailer on March 28 has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Booth Jr., police said Saturday.

South County Precinct officers responded to a call for a suspicious death about 7:45 p.m. Officers found a body inside a burned box trailer in the 200 block of Avenue H.

Booth, who lived in the 9900 block of Clyde Avenue in south St. Louis County, was severely burned and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The trailer was near the railroad tracks on Avenue H, officers said. Avenue H intersects with Weber Road just east of Interstate 55.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the death. Police said Saturday the investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances leading to Booth’s death.

Anyone with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

