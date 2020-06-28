You are the owner of this article.
Burned body found in north St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A burned body was found about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 5800 block of Emma Avenue, police said.

The scene is near the boundary of the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods.

Police released few details Sunday morning, and did not say whether the victim was a man or a woman. Homicide detectives are investigating.

