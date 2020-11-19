Burning warehouse in north St. Louis collapses

ST. LOUIS — No firefighters were hurt Thursday when portions of a burning two-story brick warehouse collapsed onto the street, on Martin Luther King Drive near Marcus Avenue.

Firefighters fought the blaze at the unoccupied warehouse from the outside. About 50 firefighters were on the scene after about 1 a.m. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said on Twitter said there was heavy fire when the first firefighters arrived and that there were three major collapses.