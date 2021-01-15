Bursts of snow, heavy winds could hit rush hour in St. Louis metro

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the St. Louis area from noon to 9 p.m. Friday.

The metro St. Louis area could see bursts of snow in some spots, along with wind gusts up of 25 mph or more around the evening rush hour. Ben Herzog, meteorologist, said that could cause visibility issues for drivers.

Herzog said most of the St. Louis area will get a dusting to up to an inch of snow Friday. However, the heavier bursts of snow could bring two inches accumulation. He said it is hard to predict which areas will see that.

Any accumulation is likely before 9 p.m., although flurries could continue on and off all weekend, he said.

Herzog said forecasts of up to two inches of snow typically don't warrant a winter weather advisory. But the windy conditions and timing around rush hour added to the concern, he said. Rush hour is during the time Herzog said those pockets of heavier snow will come.

West of the Mississippi River, forecasters said winds will gust from 25 to 40 mph, the highest speeds expected across central Missouri.

The high temperature Friday could reach 35. Saturday's high is forecast at 36, and maybe 37 on Sunday.