BYRNES MILL — A Jefferson County city's police force is under criminal investigation over reports made during the resignation of the city's municipal prosecuting attorney.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Dave Marshak's Office in a statement Thursday confirmed the investigation into Byrnes Mill police for "alleged criminal violations."

The nature of those violations is unclear.

The investigation was prompted by a police report made by Byrnes Mill city attorney Allison Sweeney upon her resignation this week.

Sweeney, who served as the city attorney for more than decade, declined to comment on the nature of her allegations Friday, citing attorney-client privilege.

She wrote in her resignation letter that she had created a memo outlining why "the city's trajectory is no longer compatible with my own moral and ethical values."

The city did not immediately provide the memo to the Post-Dispatch Friday.

The resignation prompted the municipal court's presiding judge to issue an order this week temporarily suspending the court's operations.

The order was issued because the city did not have a prosecuting attorney, said Byrnes Mill City Administrator Adam Thompson.

Residents with municipal court fines issued in the last several days will not be able to pay their fines until court operations resume. Older fines can still be paid, Thompson said.

Thompson said the city is in the process of hiring a new prosecuting attorney and hopes to resume operations by Tuesday, the next scheduled court date.

He said the city has no comment on the criminal investigation but is "fully cooperating" with law enforcement.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators seized municipal court computers this week as part of the review.

The department said in a statement that it is focusing on state laws that "maintain police accountability, oversight, and Constitutional Protections for citizens."

Investigators will send findings to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the municipal presiding judge for review.

The statement adds that the sheriff's office "strongly recommends" the city launch an independent internal investigation into its policies and procedures.

The city of about 3,200 people in northern Jefferson County has a police force of 12 licensed officers, according to state records.

The small department most recently made the news after it had two officers charged with crimes since 2017.

A former interim police chief, Michael Thomas Smith, pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 for stealing $7,000 found inside a Bible during a police raid. Another former Byrnes Mill officer was convicted of sodomizing a boy he met on a dating app in 2019.

Current Byrnes Mill police Chief Frank Selvaggio took over leadership in October 2018.