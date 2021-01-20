Man killed when sedan fleeing police strikes his car in Bellefontaine Neighbors, authorities say

UPDATED at 5 p.m. Wednesday with more information from police.
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — One person was killed and two others were critically injured Wednesday when a car being chased by police in Bellefontaine Neighbors struck another car at an intersection.
The crash happened near the corner of Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road about 1:40 p.m. after a sedan being chased by several police vehicles crashed into the second car, according to St. Louis County police.
A man in the second car was killed and another man in the same car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A passenger in the suspect's sedan was also critically injured, police said. The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody at the scene, according to county police officer Tracy Panus.
Panus said county police were alerted about 1:30 p.m. to watch for a black Infiniti wanted by St. Louis city police in connection to a first-degree assault. Soon after, county officers spotted the Infiniti in Spanish Lake near the intersection of Larimore Parkway Drive and Larimore Road, Panus said.
The officers turned on the emergency lights of their marked vehicle and attempted to stop the car, but it sped away, Panus said.
She said several more officers in the area joined the pursuit, but it lasted only a few minutes before the suspect crashed about three miles from where the chase began.
Police closed off the area, next to Friedens Cemetery, for several hours. The two cars sustained extensive damage and debris was strewn across the intersection. Part of a transformer fell from a utility pole that was struck.
Panus said investigators will be reviewing video footage and interviewing those involved in the pursuit.
Authorities said the suspect was wanted in connection to a shooting Monday in the 1400 block of north Ninth Street in St. Louis city. A bullet passed through the front door of a home and into the kitchen. None of the seven people inside the home were injured, police said.