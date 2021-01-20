Man killed when sedan fleeing police strikes his car in Bellefontaine Neighbors, authorities say

UPDATED at 5 p.m. Wednesday with more information from police.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — One person was killed and two others were critically injured Wednesday when a car being chased by police in Bellefontaine Neighbors struck another car at an intersection.

The crash happened near the corner of Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road about 1:40 p.m. after a sedan being chased by several police vehicles crashed into the second car, according to St. Louis County police.

A man in the second car was killed and another man in the same car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A passenger in the suspect's sedan was also critically injured, police said. The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody at the scene, according to county police officer Tracy Panus.

