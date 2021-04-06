Bystanders subdue thief who struck several cars at Hazelwood gas station, police say

HAZELWOOD — Bystanders subdued a car thief Monday night at a Hazelwood gas station and held him until police arrived, authorities said.

The carjacker, who was a juvenile, tried to steal a car that was left running at a gas pump. As he began to drive away, he struck the car's owner when that person tried to stop him from leaving about 8 p.m. at the Mobil station at 6025 Howdershell Road.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police Capt. Andy Eagan said the juvenile also hit four cars in the parking lot. The people in those cars weren't hurt. Eagan didn't know the juvenile's age, and he said at least two bystanders helped subdue him until officers got to the scene.

