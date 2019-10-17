Updated at 10:45 p.m. Thursday with details on victim's occupation, statement from employer.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 47-year-old cab driver was shot dead Thursday in north St. Louis County.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the unidentified victim was found dead on the pavement in the 10100 block of Bon Oak Drive. The area is in unincorporated St. Louis County, between Moline Acres and Dellwood.
St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the man appeared to have been shot at least once.
The Taxi Commission was notified that one of its drivers was killed while working the overnight hours in North County, according to Taxicab Commissioner Ron Klein.
The driver received a call for a ride and picked up a passenger at an apartment complex. His body was dumped in the Castle Point area about a block away from where he picked up his customer, Klein said.
The victim was a longtime driver and was working for St. Louis County Cab Co. The president of the company, Basil Rudawsky, issued a public statement:
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and our hearts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We are doing everything we can to assist police with the investigation.”
The County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
