Cahokia Heights man charged after death of 3-year-old boy struck by gunfire

EAST ST. LOUIS — A Cahokia Heights man has been charged with murder and other charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child who was struck by gunfire last weekend along with an 11-year-old in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Troy L. Cooper, 34, was charged in St. Clair County with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The shooting happened about 12:20 a.m. Sunday at North 15th Street and East Broadway in East St. Louis. Someone in a passing vehicle was shooting, and the children were hit, said Trooper Rodger Goines with the Illinois State Police.

A 3-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot, police said, and was pronounced dead sometime later at a hospital.

An 11-year-old boy also was shot but suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said; that child also was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Cooper was being held at the St. Clair County Jail as of Friday afternoon. His bail had been set at $1.5 million, police said.

The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group investigated the shooting, along with East St. Louis detectives.

As of June 19, at least 55 children have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger. Eight of the 55 have died; 47 were injured.