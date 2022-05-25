Cahokia Heights woman charged in connection to killing at O'Fallon restaurant

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Cahokia Heights woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of an employee at an O'Fallon, Illinois, restaurant on Sunday night, authorities said.

Nautica Young, 18, was arrested Monday and remained in custody at the O'Fallon Police Department; her bail was set at $1.5 million, St. Clair County court documents indicate.

She has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Ivan J. Marshall in the parking lot behind Bella Milano, at 455 Regency Park in O'Fallon, police said. Marshall worked at the restaurant.

Earlier this week, dispatchers said the restaurant manager called police about 10 p.m. Sunday to say that one of his employees had been shot behind the restaurant.

Marshall was found on the parking lot. He had been shot in the chest and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened about an hour after the restaurant closed.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-624-9399 or O'Fallon police at 618-624-4545, ext. 0. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.