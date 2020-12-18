 Skip to main content
Cahokia man accused of exchanging gunfire with police sentenced to 10 years
Cahokia man accused of exchanging gunfire with police sentenced to 10 years

ST. LOUIS — A Cahokia man who police say exchanged gunfire with them in June 2019 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. 

Conrad Sparkman, 36, was sentenced to the statutory maximum for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sparkman pleaded guilty to the charge in September. 

Prosecutors say on June 11, 2019, Sparkman fled a traffic stop initiated by St. Louis police.

St. Louis police's Aviation Unit spotted Sparkman park his car in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue. When police tried to detain him he ran away and shot at an officer, prosecutors say. 

An officer then shot Sparkman in his left arm and right hand. Sparkman dropped his gun and was arrested after falling down in the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue. 

In Sparkman's path, police say they recovered a 9 mm pistol. Sparkman has previous felony convictions for second-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

