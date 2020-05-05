You are the owner of this article.
Cahokia man accused of sexually touching teen girl
BELLEVILLE— A Cahokia man is accused of sexually touching a teen girl, according to charges filed on Monday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

James Loveless, 33, of the 1300 block of Saint Stephen Drive, is accused of touching the 15-year-old girl on May 3. 

He is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and domestic battery, the state's attorney's office said. 

Loveless previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault in Missouri in 2017. 

He is being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $100,000 bond. 

