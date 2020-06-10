Cahokia man charged with masturbating on MetroLink train in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A Cahokia man was caught masturbating on a MetroLink train in the Central West End, authorities say.

Antonio C. Harris, 21, of the 1900 block of Marseilles Drive, was charged Wednesday with one misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct.

Court documents say a MetroLink security officer on June 3 spotted Harris masturbating on an eastbound train near the Central West End station at Euclid Avenue.

"She confronted him, and he got off the train," officer Matthew Welle wrote in a probable cause statement.

When police caught up to Harris, he denied masturbating, "instead claiming that he was adjusting his underwear because it was too tight."

No lawyer was listed for Harris in court records.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.