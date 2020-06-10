You are the owner of this article.
Cahokia man charged with masturbating on MetroLink train in Central West End
Cahokia man charged with masturbating on MetroLink train in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A Cahokia man was caught masturbating on a MetroLink train in the Central West End, authorities say.

Antonio C. Harris, 21, of the 1900 block of Marseilles Drive, was charged Wednesday with one misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct.

Court documents say a MetroLink security officer on June 3 spotted Harris masturbating on an eastbound train near the Central West End station at Euclid Avenue.

"She confronted him, and he got off the train," officer Matthew Welle wrote in a probable cause statement.

When police caught up to Harris, he denied masturbating, "instead claiming that he was adjusting his underwear because it was too tight."

No lawyer was listed for Harris in court records.

 Joel Currier
