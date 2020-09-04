 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cahokia man charged with murder in fatal 2019 shooting
0 comments

Cahokia man charged with murder in fatal 2019 shooting

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Darron L. Chairs Jr.

Chairs

 Illinois State Police

COLLINSVILLE — A Cahokia man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in a fatal 2019 shooting in East St. Louis. 

Prosecutors say Darron L. Chairs Jr., 30, shot and killed Domonick White on Aug. 3, 2019, at the Samuel Gompers Housing Complex, in the 400 block of North Sixth Street. 

White's killing was one of a flurry of murders in the Metro East late last summer.

chairs is being held at the St. Clair County Jail, where is bond was set at $1 million. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports