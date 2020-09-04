Cahokia man charged with murder in fatal 2019 shooting

COLLINSVILLE — A Cahokia man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in a fatal 2019 shooting in East St. Louis.
Prosecutors say Darron L. Chairs Jr., 30, shot and killed Domonick White on Aug. 3, 2019, at the Samuel Gompers Housing Complex, in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
White's killing was one of a flurry of murders in the Metro East late last summer.
chairs is being held at the St. Clair County Jail, where is bond was set at $1 million.
