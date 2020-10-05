Cahokia man gunned down inside bar in north St. Louis; city ties record for homicide rate

UPDATED with name of victim, details on homicide rate tying record high

ST. LOUIS — A Cahokia man was fatally shot late Sunday night at a bar on the city's north side, and St. Louis' homicide rate this year has now tied a record high.

William Edwards, 36, was shot multiple times inside Bernie's Place Lounge & Restaurant, 1930 North Ninth Street. Edwards died inside the bar.

As police were investigating his death, a 28-year-old woman identified as the suspect showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police took her into custody after she was treated.

Authorities did not release information about what led to the shooting or how the woman was injured.

The bar is in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis, where the number of violent crimes in the last six months is nearly the same as a year ago.

As of Monday morning, there were 207 homicides for the year in St. Louis, compared with 158 during the same time last year.

St. Louis' homicide count is now at a 25-year high. There were 248 in 1994 and the highest number of people killed in a single year was 267 in 1993.