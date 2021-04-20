Cahokia man sentenced for stealing identities to cover his utility bills

CAHOKIA — A man was sentenced last week to a year and a day in federal prison for stealing the identities of six people and putting his gas and electric bills in their names, federal prosecutors said in a news release Tuesday.

Isaac Sanders, 40, of Cahokia, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last December to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. His co-conspirator, Tamecia Buckley, was sentenced to more than six years in prison for her role in the identity thefts and other identity theft schemes, prosecutors said.

Sanders and Buckley from 2014 to 2017 used the Social Security numbers of victims to open utility accounts for electric and gas services at Sanders' home and business. The utility bills came to Sanders' address and went unpaid. Once services were shut down, Sanders paid Buckley to open a new account using a new stolen identity, according to prosecutors.

In one instance, Sanders called a utility company and falsely claimed to be the son of one of his identity theft victims, saying the victim was in the hospital, prosecutors said in the release.

In addition to prison time, Sanders will pay a $1,000 fine and full restitution of $5,213.83. After serving prison time Sanders faces three years of supervised release.

An emailed request for comment to Sanders' attorney was not immediately returned.

