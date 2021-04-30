Cahokia man traveled overseas to engage in sex with child, prosecutors say

EAST ST. LOUIS — A Cahokia man was in custody Friday on charges that he traveled overseas in 2018 to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Joseph Albert Fuchs III, 53, is accused of traveling to the Philippines for the purpose of meeting the child for sex.

The three-count indictment was returned by a federal grand jury earlier in April and charges that Fuchs engaged in illicit sexual conduct with the victim while knowing that she was under 16 years old. The indictment further alleges that Fuchs enticed the girl to have sex with him through a series of Facebook chats from Nov. 2, 2017, to July 17, 2019, as well as by sending her more than $1,000 in payments.

Fuchs appeared in court Thursday and entered a not guilty plea. He was being held in custody pending a detention hearing Monday. A trial is scheduled to begin on June 15.

A charge of enticement carries a penalty of at least 10 years in prison.

