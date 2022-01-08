 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cahokia woman dies after losing control of SUV on icy Madison County highway
MADISON COUNTY — A Cahokia woman died Saturday morning after losing control of an SUV on icy roads.

Illinois State Police said Chimanita Dodd, 48, was driving a 2002 tan Chevrolet Blazer north on Illinois Highway 255 near mile marker six just before 10 a.m. when she lost control of the SUV, drove off the road and ended up on the median. The SUV rolled multiple times, and Dodd was ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Dodd was pronounced dead on scene.

Northbound lanes of the road were closed for about an hour while authorities investigated, state police said.

