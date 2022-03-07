Cahokia woman gets 18 months for ID theft

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman from Cahokia has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for an identity theft scam, prosecutors said Monday.

From 2015 to 2018, Jasmine Davison, 29, and co-conspirators used the names and Social Security numbers of others to set up new accounts at Sprint stores across southern Illinois, and then used the accounts to rent or lease cell phones. The conspirators sold the phones for cash.

In May, Davison's co-conspirator Kyetia M. Hines was sentenced to 28 months in prison. In February, Michael Henderson, a former Sprint employee, got two years and a day in prison. Tamecia C. Buckey was sentenced in 2020 to six years and three months.

The last defendant, Antoinette Z. Davis, pleaded guilty in November and is scheduled to be sentenced March 31. She faces at least two years in prison.

