Cahokia woman killed when SUV hits cable barrier, overturns along I-70

WARREN COUNTY — A Cahokia woman was killed Monday when her SUV hit a cable barrier and overturned along Interstate 70 in Warren County.

Police identified the victim as Denese Burton, 50, of Cahokia.

Burton was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango east on I-70 early Monday morning. At about 4:50 a.m. Monday, the vehicle went off the left side of the highway and hit a median cable barrier near the 198-mile marker in Warren County.

The impact caused her SUV to overturn into the median, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Burton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.