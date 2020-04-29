You are the owner of this article.
Cahokia woman killed when SUV hits cable barrier, overturns along I-70
Cahokia woman killed when SUV hits cable barrier, overturns along I-70

WARREN COUNTY — A Cahokia woman was killed Monday when her SUV hit a cable barrier and overturned along Interstate 70 in Warren County.

Police identified the victim as Denese Burton, 50, of Cahokia.

Burton was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango east on I-70 early Monday morning. At about 4:50 a.m. Monday, the vehicle went off the left side of the highway and hit a median cable barrier near the 198-mile marker in Warren County.

The impact caused her SUV to overturn into the median, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Burton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the vehicle. She died at the scene.

