Cahokia woman sentenced to more than 6 years for fraud, identity theft in string of scams
BENTON, Ill. — A Cahokia woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in federal prison on a dozen total counts of fraud and identity theft.

Tamecia Buckley, 37, received 75 months for seven counts of fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft.

Buckley was one of several people, including a Sprint employee, indicted earlier this year in a cellphone buying scam. Buckley's sentencing also included a scam where Buckley used another person's identity to buy a car and a scam where she opened Ameren accounts in other people's names. 

Buckley pleaded guilty to the fraud counts in July. In all, prosecutors said Buckley's crimes cost others $325,000.

Upon her release, Buckley will serve three years of supervised release for the fraud counts, and one year of supervised release for the counts of identity theft. 

