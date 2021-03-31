Caleco's in downtown St. Louis files for bankruptcy, citing pandemic struggles

ST. LOUIS — Caleco’s Bar & Grill in downtown St. Louis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, according to federal court documents.

The restaurant's parent company, Baretta Inc., submitted the filing to the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Missouri on March 15, one day before a scheduled eviction trial. Baretta's landlord, UPG-Kiener/Stadium Parking LLC, sought more than $80,000, plus back rent, according to court documents.

Attorneys for Baretta cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for a decline in business. Court documents list the restaurant as having assets between $500,000 and $1 million and liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000.

Caleco's employs about 65 people, and it does not provide benefits or retirement plans, according to court documents.

Caleco's, a few blocks west of The Gateway Arch, has been in operation since 1987.

