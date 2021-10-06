California man convicted of large-scale fentanyl conspiracy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man from Los Angeles who was nearly caught in 2017 with 27 kilograms of fentanyl was convicted of drug charges Tuesday by a jury in federal court here.

Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter, 55, now faces at least 10 years in prison after being found guilty by a jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Tuesday of conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of money laundering.

Hunter supplied a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking organization in St. Louis, prosecutors said.

On April 27, 2017, Drug Enforcement Administration investigators followed Hunter from an airport meeting to a storage facility in Florissant. He escaped, but two others were arrested, and agents seized about 27 kilograms of fentanyl, $35,000 in cash, four pistols, 10 pounds of marijuana and an AK-47-style rifle in searches, court records show.

At the time, it was the largest fentanyl seizure in the region, "indicating just how far-reaching his illicit business was,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Colin Dickey, in a statement announcing the verdict. “We know these drugs could have caused irreparable damage."

Hunter avoided arrest for three years after being charged in St. Louis in 2017 before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service, prosecutors said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.