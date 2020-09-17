California man who helped bring 100 kilos of cocaine to St. Louis gets 25 years

ST. LOUIS — A man who helped bring over 100 kilos of cocaine to the St. Louis area was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Roy William Burris Jr., 40, of Paramount, Calif., got cocaine in California from suppliers with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, and then sold that cocaine to others, prosecutors said.

After his arrest at a California airport on Feb. 29, 2016 with a loaded gun, seven cell phones and drug sales records, he was caught again that March with five kilos of cocaine and about $150,000, they said.

He then traveled to Mexico to meet with Sinaloa members about shipping cocaine in bulk to St. Louis, prosecutors said.

On Sept. 7, 2016, agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted about 10 kilos of cocaine that had been shipped to a St. Louis bar prosecutors said.

Burris was convicted by a jury in February of conspiracy to distribute more than five kilos of cocaine.

