 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California man who helped bring 100 kilos of cocaine to St. Louis gets 25 years
0 comments

California man who helped bring 100 kilos of cocaine to St. Louis gets 25 years

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A man who helped bring over 100 kilos of cocaine to the St. Louis area was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Roy William Burris Jr., 40, of Paramount, Calif., got cocaine in California from suppliers with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, and then sold that cocaine to others, prosecutors said.

After his arrest at a California airport on Feb. 29, 2016 with a loaded gun, seven cell phones and drug sales records, he was caught again that March with five kilos of cocaine and about $150,000, they said.

He then traveled to Mexico to meet with Sinaloa members about shipping cocaine in bulk to St. Louis, prosecutors said.

On Sept. 7, 2016, agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted about 10 kilos of cocaine that had been shipped to a St. Louis bar prosecutors said.

Burris was convicted by a jury in February of conspiracy to distribute more than five kilos of cocaine.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports