Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavor to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system.
Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies. A portion of proceeds supports Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.
The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St. Louis to close the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, known at the Workhouse, to slow what the two groups call “the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement Tuesday in Washington.
In June, Cohen joined about 100 supporters of the Close the Workhouse effort at a rally at City Hall.
“Now is the time to divest money from this prison that is doing more harm than good,” the Vermont-based Cohen said at the time. He said the $16 million slated for the facility should be diverted to addressing "the root causes of why people end up in prison in the first place."
Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city officials have said that the 53-year-old Hall Street building, formally called the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, is needed because the much newer city jail downtown doesn’t have enough room to house all the city’s pre-trial detainees.
Ben and Jerry’s is owned by Unilever, a Netherlands-based consumer goods conglomerate.