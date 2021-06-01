Calverton Park man now charged in 3 St. Louis County homicides

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A bullet seized from the body of a Berkeley man shot to death in 2018 has led to charges against a man already accused of murdering two other men about a month apart.
Charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action were filed Monday against Jeffrey E. Tod, 55, of the first block of Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.
Prosecutors say the bullet recovered from Melvin Whitted Jr.'s body, found in December 2018, had similar characteristics and caliber of a gun found in Tod's house that police say was used to kill Kenneth Alvern Linzie, 68, of Berkeley, the following month.
Whitted, 55, was found in a car Dec. 21, 2018, in the 6800 block of Berkridge Court. Linzie’s body was found Jan. 13, 2019, in a garage behind Tod’s home.
Charges say the bullet recovered from Deandre Moore Jr., 41, who was found shot to death Dec. 10, 2018, near McCluer High School is also a ballistic match to Tod's gun.
All three men "were apparently shot in the head while sitting in their own vehicles immediately preceded by phone or text contact from Jeffrey Tod," St. Louis County Detective Justin Adams wrote in a probable cause statement. "The bodies of Melvin Whitted and Deandre Moore were found in similar fashion, in their own vehicles, abandoned within 1.5 miles of the suspect's address."
Police also found Tod's DNA in Whitted's car, charges said. Linzie's body, as well as the car he drove the day he was killed, were found in Tod's detached garage. A nephew of Linzie told police Linzie may have gone to Tod's home "to settle a debt" that Tod owed him, charges said. Linzie's nephew found Linzie's body in the garage in the back yard, along with the car Linzie was last seen driving.
Before Whitted was found, Tod told an acquaintance who had asked him where Whitted was that "he ain't coming back," charges say. Tod also told the same person Moore and Whitted "had what was coming to them."
Tod is jailed without bail in St. Louis County. A lawyer for Tod in the first two murder cases could not be reached.