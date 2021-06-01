Calverton Park man now charged in 3 St. Louis County homicides

All three men "were apparently shot in the head while sitting in their own vehicles immediately preceded by phone or text contact from Jeffrey Tod," St. Louis County Detective Justin Adams wrote in a probable cause statement. "The bodies of Melvin Whitted and Deandre Moore were found in similar fashion, in their own vehicles, abandoned within 1.5 miles of the suspect's address."

Police also found Tod's DNA in Whitted's car, charges said. Linzie's body, as well as the car he drove the day he was killed, were found in Tod's detached garage. A nephew of Linzie told police Linzie may have gone to Tod's home "to settle a debt" that Tod owed him, charges said. Linzie's nephew found Linzie's body in the garage in the back yard, along with the car Linzie was last seen driving.

Before Whitted was found, Tod told an acquaintance who had asked him where Whitted was that "he ain't coming back," charges say. Tod also told the same person Moore and Whitted "had what was coming to them."

Tod is jailed without bail in St. Louis County. A lawyer for Tod in the first two murder cases could not be reached.

