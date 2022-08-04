Calverton Park man strikes plea deal in 2 of 3 St. Louis County homicides

CLAYTON — A Calverton Park man admitted Thursday that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to convict him in two of the three homicides with which he's charged.

Jeffrey E. Tod, 56, of the first block of Williams Boulevard, entered Alford pleas in the murders of Kenneth Alvern Linzie, 68, of Berkeley, in January 2019 and Deandre Moore Jr., 41, in December 2018. Tod's Alford pleas mean he doesn't admit guilt but agrees prosecutors have sufficient evidence to secure convictions.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 23 years in prison as part of the deal. He is set to be sentenced Aug. 22 by Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer.

Tod is also charged in the December 2018 shooting death of Melvin Whitted Jr., 55. That case is still pending. Police said the killings were tied to drugs.

All three men were shot in the head while sitting in their own vehicles after exchanging text messages with Tod, police said in charging documents. Whitted and Moore's bodies were found in their vehicles, abandoned a few miles from Tod's home.

Police said they also found Tod’s DNA in Whitted’s car. A prosecutor said in court Thursday that police found blood-stained items belonging to Linzie and a pistol inside Tod's home, that one of the bullets from Moore's body was the same kind as a bullet recovered from Linzie's body, and that all of the bullets came from the same gun.

Prosecutors said the bullet found in Melvin Whitted Jr.’s body was similar to the caliber of a gun found in Tod’s house that police say was used to kill Kenneth Alvern Linzie, 68, of Berkeley, the following month.

Linzie’s body, as well as the car he drove the day he was killed, were found in Tod’s detached garage. A nephew of Linzie told police Linzie may have gone to Tod’s home “to settle a debt” that Tod owed him, charges said. Linzie’s nephew found Linzie’s body in the garage in the backyard, along with the car Linzie was last seen driving.

Before Whitted was found, Tod told an acquaintance that Whitted “ain’t coming back,” charges say. Tod also told the same person Moore and Whitted “had what was coming to them.”