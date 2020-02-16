Calverton Park off-duty police officer shot while working at Ferguson Walmart

FERGUSON — An off-duty Calverton Park police officer was shot and injured Sunday while working as a security guard at the Walmart in Ferguson, police said.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the officer confronted someone suspected of shoplifting inside the entrance of the store in the 10700 block of West Florissant Avenue. The suspect then shot at the officer multiple times, hitting him once in the arm and at least once in the torso, according to St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda.

The officer was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, Granda said.

The officer is 35 and has been with Calverton Park for two and a half years, according to Granda.

The suspect in the shooting is still at large, police said.

La Fonda Holt said she was working security in the Walmart parking lot when shots went off. She called 911.

“I was right out front, so when the shots fired off they were very loud,” she said. “And then folks started running out of Walmart.”

At least 30 police patrol cars from around the region came to the store Sunday night to show support.