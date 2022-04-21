Calverton Park parents charged in toddler's fatal overdose

CALVERTON PARK — The parents of a 2-year-old who died of a cocaine and methadone overdose this month were criminally charged Thursday, prosecutors said.

Angela Dozier, 36, and Clarence Perry, 68, were charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in the death of a child, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.

Charging documents say the boy ingested the drugs on April 2, while in the custody of his parents, and began to show signs of an overdose at noon that day. Dozier and Perry did not call 911 or seek medical help for more than eight hours. The boy, who is identified only by initials in the charges, was declared dead at the hospital. He had levels of cocaine and methadone that would be lethal for an adult, prosecutors said.

Dozer and Perry are being held without bond, they said.

"Nothing is more tragic than the death of a child, and no case gets more of our attention than a case such as this," said Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a statement announcing the charges. "I hope that the tragic death of this innocent child serves as a lesson to all parents to keep all toxic substances far out of the reach of children."

