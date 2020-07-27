Campaign finance complaint filed against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

Updated with statement from the St. Louis circuit attorney.

ST. LOUIS — A supporter of Mary Pat Carl, the Democratic challenger in the race to become the city’s next top prosecutor, has filed an ethics complaint against Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Fred Wessels, a former state representative and city alderman, filed a complaint July 21 with the Missouri Ethics Commission alleging Gardner violated probation of a 2019 ethics violation by failing to file within 48 hours a report disclosing a $78,000 in-kind donation from a political action committee based in Washington, D.C.