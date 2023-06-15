CLAYTON — A canceled summer camp for kids in south St. Louis County will return next year, Chief Kenneth Gregory told police commissioners Thursday.

The South County camp was one of two free camps — the other in North County — normally run by the nonprofit Police Athletic League. The camps run five days a week from June to mid-August and provide kids with activities like sports and fishing.

The South County camp was canceled in April after three of the PAL program's five officers were transferred out of the division and onto patrol. Two of those three officers have since left the police department altogether.

On Thursday, Gregory told commissioners the South County camp would return next year, and it was never the department's intention to cancel it this summer.

"That camp was canceled on the preconceived thoughts that we wouldn't be able to carry on that PAL camp (because of) personnel," Gregory said. "We are not gutting PAL. When we reallocated people from PAL to go to the precincts to help us out with patrol, we never intended to cut PAL projects."

The North County camp started at the beginning of June as scheduled.

In place of the South County camp, the chief said police are partnering with the Bayless School District through the end of June to put on an academic and sports program for middle schoolers. And in July, police will host a program on Fridays for children in South County, but the details of that program were not immediately available.

On June 1, a post on the PAL Facebook page accused the department of gutting the staff and said there would be "no way to avoid drastic cuts" to programming.

Gregory told police board commissioners Thursday during their monthly meeting that a person who is no longer with the department canceled the camp, and he accused that person of deleting all PAL data.

"We couldn't find out the kids who had been there. It was all gotten rid of, and no, we knew nothing about (the camp cancelation)," he said.

The chief said he moved the program to the division of special operations, which houses specialized teams such as the air unit and the highway safety unit. If needed, he said, that division can provide resources to PAL.

He also noted the Regional Business Council contacted him and offered its support.

In addition to summer camps, PAL provides free mentoring and after-school programming for children and teens. It was formed in October 2015 after federal officials evaluated the department following the protests in Ferguson.

Gregory said the police department can fund the PAL program but may need help with staffing.

"PAL will always be what it has been," Gregory told commissioners.

Later, he added: "Well let me say this — at this point, we are not eliminating PAL. There may be a call for us to have to do that based on what the County Council is asking of us, to give up bodies. But not at this point."