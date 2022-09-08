'Cannabus' doctor arrested in southeast Missouri sting operation

JEFFERSON CITY — A Sunset Hills physician who gained attention for her medical marijuana patient registration events out of a "Cannabus" has been arrested on felony drug charges following an undercover operation.

Dr. Zinia Thomas, 49, who made headlines in 2019 when the Missouri highway patrol said it was investigating her clinic, was arrested Sept. 1 in Wayne County after a multi-agency operation two days prior in Butler County.

Thomas faces felony distribution of controlled substance charges in both southeast Missouri counties and posted $25,000 bail on Wednesday in Wayne County, according to court records.

A drug task force member reported finding three pounds of medical grade marijuana and capsules that were found to be MDMA, also known as ecstasy, classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law.

Matthew Fry, attorney for Thomas, filed a motion to suppress evidence in the case partially on the grounds that law enforcement obtained "articles which the State intends to use against" Thomas through an unlawful search and seizure by Butler County police and the FBI.

Fry also filed a motion to suppress statements in the case, saying police tricked Thomas, "a person of limited education," into making incriminating statements.

Fry, of the Clayton-based Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry law firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The Missouri Board of Healing Arts lists Thomas' profession as "Medical Physician & Surgeon" in an online licensee profile. It said she primarily practices in Brentwood and that her license expires at the end of January. She is board certified in psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry, the records show.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force Officer Scott Johnston, officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force were involved in the investigation.

Johnston said Thomas pulled up at about 9:30 p.m. to the Ross Fuel Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in a gray Range Rover, where she met a "confidential source" in the parking lot.

"An undercover officer was present with the Confidential Source, to observe the delivery and protect the integrity of the marijuana utilized in the reverse sting operation," the probable cause statement said.

When Thomas took a bag, got back into her vehicle and prepared to drive off, Johnston and another officer confronted her, he said.

Thomas denied possible drug activity, Johnston said, and also said there was nothing illegal in the vehicle.

When Thomas rejected Johnston's request to search her vehicle, he reported, "I could see the bag that I knew contained the marijuana ... on the floorboard behind the driver's seat," Johnston said.

Johnston said he opened the door and got the bag.

"I then asked Thomas what was in it, and she stated medical marijuana," Johnston said. "Thomas later modified her story and stated she was allowed to possess four ounces, and the rest was hemp."

Under Missouri's medical marijuana program, patients are legally allowed to possess 4 ounces of flower per month. Hemp is legal under federal law.

Johnston said he and two other narcotics officers believed "it was actual medical grade marijuana."

Officers didn't arrest Thomas on the night of Aug. 30, and she left the scene.

Johnston said capsules and an "unidentified green pliable substance" were found with the pot. He said he found the capsules with another officer present at a task force facility.

Johnston said an "analysis of a capsule showed it to be MDMA."

Johnston said Thomas was arrested for possession of marijuana and MDMA on Sept. 1 after she "had been stopped in Wayne County, Missouri, for a vehicle violation," he said.