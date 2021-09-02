Capitol rioter to plead guilty, Clayton lawyer says

One of the most recognizable participants in the Jan 6. insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will plead guilty Friday in federal court, his lawyer said Thursday.

Jacob A. Chansley, who appeared in pictures and on video wearing a horned headdress, face paint and furs and carrying a 6-foot pole with an American flag, is currently facing six counts including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. His lawyer, Albert Watkins, did not specify the terms of Chansley's plea in a statement Thursday.

The scheduled change of plea also appeared on the court docket Thursday.

Prosecutors have said Chansley was one of the first rioters in the building. He disobeyed a Capitol Police officer’s order to leave and sat in a seat in the Senate vacated by Vice President Mike Pence just minutes before, leaving a note saying, “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming,” they said.

Watkins has said Chansley who was nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman," was answering the call of then-President Donald Trump for "patriots" to come to Washington and then go to the Capitol. Watkins said Chansley suffers from mental illness and believed Trump's bogus claims of election fraud.