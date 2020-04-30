Capt. Mary Barton is sworn in as chief of police in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — Capt. Mary Barton was sworn in as St. Louis County's ninth chief of police in a ceremony at police headquarters Thursday morning. She is the first woman to serve in the position.

She takes over from Col. Jon Belmar, who served as chief for six years and has been with the St. Louis County Police Department for more than three decades.

Barton has been with the department for 41 years and most recently served as commander of the West County Precinct. She was selected as chief after the police board invited five lieutenant colonels and 18 captains to apply. The department held three listening sessions to understand what residents, government leaders and law enforcement officials wanted in a chief.

Barton has held positions as an officer and a supervisor, and she was a detective in the bureau of drug enforcement and special investigations, a supervisor in the bureau of communications, a patrol lieutenant, and a bureau commander of staff services, security services and logistical support. Barton has also commanded the North County Precinct before being assigned to command the West County Precinct.