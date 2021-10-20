 Skip to main content
Car break-in suspect killed in confrontation with Cardinal Glennon hospital security guard
ST. LOUIS — A man who appeared to have been breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning near SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital was shot and killed during a confrontation with a hospital security guard, according to St. Louis police. 

Police said the guard was run over by the man who was breaking into vehicles in a parking lot by the hospital in the 1400 block of South Grand Boulevard about 1:25 a.m. 

Shots were fired and the break-in suspect was shot in the chest, police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The security guard was also left in critical condition and was considered unstable Wednesday morning.

Cardinal Glennon shooting

St. Louis police were inspecting a Red Kia in the parking lot of Cardinal Glennon after a shooting involving a security guard and a car break-in suspect early on Oct. 20, 2021. Photo via KTVI (Fox2 News.)   

A heavily damaged red Kia could be seen in a parking lot outside the hospital Wednesday morning. 

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

Cardinal Glennon spokesperson Molly Eime referred all questions to police Wednesday morning, but issued a statement on behalf of the hospital: "The safety of our staff, patients and visitors is our top priority. We are actively working with authorities in their investigation. We appreciate the courage of our security officer and our prayers are with all involved."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

