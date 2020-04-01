Car crash along Interstate 70 closes MetroLink tracks near airport
0 comments

Car crash along Interstate 70 closes MetroLink tracks near airport

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

A vehicle crash along Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning has shut down MetroLink tracks temporarily.

About 6 a.m. Wednesday, Metro announced that MetroLink was not operating between Lambert Airport and North Hanley Road.

Shuttles are taking passengers between those two spots. Metro tells riders to expect delays up to an hour.

A vehicle apparently left the interstate and overturned near the tracks, damaging some equipment.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No information was immediately available on any injuries.

Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports