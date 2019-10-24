BRIDGETON • A woman suffered minor injuries Thursday when the car she was driving crashed through the front glass door of the Dollar Tree store in Bridgeton. No one inside the store was hurt.
The crash was about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at 11201 St. Charles Rock Road.
Corey Irelan, deputy chief of the Pattonville Fire Protection District, said the woman was in the driver's seat when the sedan came from the parking lot and smashed through the glass front of the store. The car came to rest about 10 feet inside store.
The woman told rescuers that she wasn't sure why it happened.