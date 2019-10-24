Team up with us for 99¢
Woman drives car into Dollar Tree

An employee of the Dollar Tree store, 11201 St Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, watches as a car is towed from inside the store after a woman lost control of it on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. According to Pattonville Fire Protection District Asst. Chief Jim Usry, the woman stated that her car malfunctioned in the morning accident that happened right after the store opened. She was transported to a hospital with leg pain. The store was expected to be closed at least for the rest of Thursday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

BRIDGETON • A woman suffered minor injuries Thursday when the car she was driving crashed through the front glass door of the Dollar Tree store in Bridgeton. No one inside the store was hurt.

The crash was about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at 11201 St. Charles Rock Road.

Corey Irelan, deputy chief of the Pattonville Fire Protection District, said the woman was in the driver's seat when the sedan came from the parking lot and smashed through the glass front of the store. The car came to rest about 10 feet inside store.

The woman told rescuers that she wasn't sure why it happened.

