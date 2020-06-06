Car crashes into utility pole in St. Louis, police find man with gunshot wound inside
ST. LOUIS — A man was found with a gunshot wound after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in St. Louis, police said Saturday.

Police in St. Louis responded to a call about 9:30 p.m. Friday near Goodfellow and Delmar boulevards for a car accident. Officers found a man in the car with a gunshot wound.

He was in critical condition early Saturday at a hospital, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police.

Granda said the incident occurred in Jennings in the area of Lillian Avenue and Wilborn Drive.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was investigating the shooting. Jennings is patrolled by St. Louis County police. 

Total crime in the Jennings area is down about 6% compared to the same six-month period a year ago. 

