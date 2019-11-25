JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two people on a motorcycle were killed Sunday when a car driven by a 16-year-old boy turned into the path of the motorcycle on Highway 21, police said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclists who died as Caitlyn L. Ronchetto, 24, and Matthew A. Uzzetta, 25, both of De Soto.
The crash was just before 3 p.m. Sunday on Highway 21 at Liberty Ridge Road in Jefferson County.
The patrol said the teen driver was heading south on the highway when he tried to turn left onto Liberty Ridge Road. His car turned into the path of the northbound motorcycle, a 2007 Harley Davidson Softail driven by Uzzetta, police said.
Police did not identify the teen driver, who is from Hillsboro. He suffered minor injuries, police said.
Uzzetta and Ronchetto were engaged to be married, a family member said. They weren't wearing helmets and died at the scene, according to a Highway Patrol summary of the crash.