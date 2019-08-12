LINCOLN COUNTY – Two teenagers have died after the car they were riding in Sunday night veered off a highway and struck a tree, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.
Brayden P. Hood and Mario Montalvo, both 16 and from Troy, Missouri, died after the Ford Fusion they were riding in veered off Highway 47 and struck a tree at about 10:40 p.m. in Lincoln County, the patrol said.
The patrol said one of the boys died at the crash scene; the other died at St. Louis Children's Hospital early Monday morning.
Neither teen was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The car was driven by Cole L. Butler, 16, of Moscow Mills, according to the patrol. He suffered moderate injuries and was wearing a seat belt.
Passenger Zachary W. Siebert, 17, of Troy was seriously hurt while another passenger, Robert J. Templeton, 17, of Foristell, suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.
Seibert was not wearing a seat belt; Templeton was.