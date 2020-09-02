 Skip to main content
Car lands on top of woman after she crashes along I-44 in St. Louis
Car lands on top of woman after she crashes along I-44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was critically injured Tuesday when her car landed on her after it crashed along Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on southbound I-44, near Biddle Street. She was driving a 2007 Cadillac CTS at a high speed, crossing under North Broadway in downtown, according to police.

She lost control of the car, which struck a guardrail and plowed through a chain-link fence. The vehicle came to rest on a concrete retaining wall, police said. The woman was thrown from the car, and it landed on top of her.

Police have not released the name of the 29-year-old victim.

Her condition was critical and unstable at a hospital. The police department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

