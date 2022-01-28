Car smashes into south St. Louis Schnucks, leaving two people in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a car rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into a south city Schnucks store on Friday afternoon.

Kelly Wileman had stopped at the store at 1020 Loughborough Avenue to buy some cough drops and milk after work around 3 p.m.

As he left the store, Wileman said he watched a car speed past the Schnucks north toward Loughborough, stop, turn around and drive back south toward a Lowe's, hitting a concrete post and flipping the vehicle right outside the Schnucks entrance where Wileman stood.

Wileman said he and a security officer rushed to the car and smashed the windows to try to free the driver and a female passenger, but they were unconscious, he said.

St. Louis firefighters arrived minutes later and worked to free the man and the woman. They were both in critical condition, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not clear Friday.

