 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Car smashes into south St. Louis Schnucks; one person in vehicle has died, police say

Firefighters rescue man, woman after car crashes into grocery

St. Louis firefighters work to stabilize an overturned car after two people were rescued following a crash into the Schnucks at Loughborough Commons on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Updated Friday night to note that one of the people involved in the crash has died

ST. LOUIS — One person died and another was critically injured when a car rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into a south city Schnucks store on Friday, police said.

Kelly Wileman had stopped at the store at 1020 Loughborough Avenue to buy some cough drops and milk after work around 3 p.m.

As he left the store, Wileman said he watched a car speed past the Schnucks north toward Loughborough, stop, turn around and drive back south toward a Lowe's, hitting a concrete post and flipping the vehicle right outside the Schnucks entrance where Wileman stood.

Firefighters rescue man, woman after car crashes into grocery

St. Louis firefighters work to help rescue one of two people trapped inside a car that crashed into the Schnucks at Loughborough Commons on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Two people were rescued from the car that overturned at the entrance area. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Wileman said he and a security officer rushed to the car and smashed the windows to try to free the driver and a female passenger, but they were unconscious, he said.

St. Louis firefighters arrived minutes later and worked to free the man and the woman. They were initially reported to be in critical condition, officials said. But police later said at least one person in the vehicle had died.

People are also reading…

No other details were available, including the cause of the crash.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News