Car thief who targeted gym lockers in St. Louis suburbs sentenced to 15 years

CLAYTON — A man convicted of stealing at least 14 vehicles, mostly by targeting unlocked gym lockers across the St. Louis suburbs, was sentenced Monday on 20 felonies.

Randy Moore, 21, of Hazelwood, pleaded guilty in St. Louis County court Monday to 12 counts of stealing a motor vehicle and eight total counts of burglary, vehicle tampering, resisting arrest and robbery.

Moore admitted to a series of auto theft sprees from May 2019 through January 2020, continuing even after he was arrested and released on bail.

Moore admitted to stealing 11 cars from the parking lots of gyms across the St. Louis region and helping to steal at least three cars from residences, often acting with accomplices.

Judge Joseph L. Walsh III sentenced Moore on all 20 counts Monday. The sentences will run at the same time for a total of 15 years in prison.

Moore will get credit for about three years already served. He is already serving a sentence of three years for a St. Charles County vehicle theft from the same period.

Two victims of the thefts spoke at sentencing.

“I hope you see how very serious these actions were,” said one woman who had a vehicle stolen from her residence before it was totaled by Moore.

Moore admitted to stealing seven cars from area gyms over an initial two-month spree, targeting Club Fitness locations in St. Charles and Florissant, Planet Fitness gyms in Overland and Crestwood and a Gold’s Gym in Florissant.

Moore and different accomplices would go to the gyms using memberships, search for car keys in unlocked lockers and then match the stolen keys to cars in the parking lots, court documents say.

Moore also admitted in that in July 2019 he helped an accomplice break in and steal items from the home of a Black Jack man, including the man’s Hyundai Sonata.

Moore was arrested July 24, 2019, and charged with the gym thefts, but was let out on bail from St. Charles County on Nov. 14, 2021, according to court files.

Less than a month later, on December 8, 2019, Moore met a man online who invited him to his apartment in the 5300 block of Knoll Creek Drive in Hazelwood.

Moore spent the night, but when the man called him an Uber in the morning, he instead stole the man’s BMW, according to Moore’s plea.

Moore admitted Monday that a month later in January 2020 he helped steal another four cars from Gold’s Gym locations in Florissant, Ellisville, Chesterfield and Town & Country.

On January 29, 2020, Moore then was with a group of men who burst into a University City man’s home in the 6300 block of North Drive and robbed him of electronics and the keys to a Cadillac SRX at gunpoint.

Moore admitted Monday to driving the Cadillac from the scene. A short time later, he was spotted in the stolen car by St. Ann police on Interstate 170 but did not stop when an officer attempted to pull him over.

A police car chase ended when the Cadillac Moore was driving slid into a ditch, and he was taken into custody.