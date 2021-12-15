Carjacker gets 25 years for fatally shooting photographer in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man from East St. Louis was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison after admitting that he fatally shot photographer James "Anthony" Sapone in 2019.

Demario R. Hunter admitted shooting Sapone, 48, during an attempted carjacking on Cherokee Street on March 18, 2019. Hunter's plea says he and Surrayah Hill drove to the area from East St. Louis and they then recruited Hill's cousin, Keombra Auray James, to help rob people.

Sapone was on his way to dinner with his fiancée when Hunter approached. Sapone was shot during a struggle with Hunter, who then stole Sapone's cell phone and wallet, which had no cash. James unsuccessfully tried to get into the driver's seat of the couple's Ford Escape, but Sapone’s fiancée, the artist and performer Ami Amoré, fought him off, the plea says.

"Besides losing my love that night, I got, in return, a grief so heavy, it felt like I was being suffocated," wrote Amoré, in a letter to the court. "There is not a day that goes by that I don't miss him. There is also not a day that goes by where I (don't) replay the events of that night in my head, your faces and the sound of your gunshot, me calling 911 and all the events that followed."