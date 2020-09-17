Carjacker gets a total of 20 years in prison for 2018 robbery spree

BENTON, Ill. — An Illinois man will spend upward of 20 years in federal prison after he was sentenced Thursday for a 2018 robbery and carjacking spree in the Metro East and St. Louis.

Andre D. King and another man stole a woman’s 2004 Ford Escape in St. Louis at gunpoint in May 2018, then drove the stolen car to the Metro East where they robbed two convenience stores and tried to rob another. They were foiled at a Circle K station in Belleville by a locked door but robbed a 7-Eleven store in Granite City at gunpoint. They then robbed another Belleville Circle K store a couple hours later and abandoned the car that afternoon in St. Louis, court documents said.

Two days later, they carjacked a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer while the owner was getting gas. Police spotted the SUV in East St. Louis, sparking a chase involving multiple police departments that ended with a crash near Jennings Station Road in north St. Louis County, according to prosecutors and court documents.

King faced charges in both Illinois and Missouri, and the charges against King and his co-defendant, Timothy Blassingame of Belleville, were resolved with plea agreements in federal courts in both states that resulted in a total prison sentence of 20 years for King and 21 years for Blassingame on robbery, gun and other charges.