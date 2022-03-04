 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carjacker of Highland man gets 12 years in prison

HIGHLAND — A man who assaulted a Highland resident before forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Zachary T. Watson and Alize K. Mayes entered the Highland man's home on Aug. 19, 2020, tied him up at gunpoint and forced him into his pickup truck, their plea agreements say.

The pair then forced the man to try and withdraw money from several ATMs, successfully getting $800 from one.

When they brought the victim home, he escaped and called police. Madison County Sheriff's deputies spotted them and chased them to the Poplar Street Bridge, where Watson, 24, Mayes, 22, and a juvenile were arrested.

Watson and Mayes pleaded guilty to bank robbery, carjacking and a gun charge. Watson was sentenced Thursday.

Mayes was sentenced in federal court Nov. 23 to 10 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News