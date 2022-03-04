Carjacker of Highland man gets 12 years in prison

HIGHLAND — A man who assaulted a Highland resident before forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Zachary T. Watson and Alize K. Mayes entered the Highland man's home on Aug. 19, 2020, tied him up at gunpoint and forced him into his pickup truck, their plea agreements say.

The pair then forced the man to try and withdraw money from several ATMs, successfully getting $800 from one.

When they brought the victim home, he escaped and called police. Madison County Sheriff's deputies spotted them and chased them to the Poplar Street Bridge, where Watson, 24, Mayes, 22, and a juvenile were arrested.

Watson and Mayes pleaded guilty to bank robbery, carjacking and a gun charge. Watson was sentenced Thursday.

Mayes was sentenced in federal court Nov. 23 to 10 years in prison.

