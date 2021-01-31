Carjacker throws baby out of car during St. Louis robbery

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was ordered out of her car by armed robbers early Sunday morning begged for the robbers to give back her infant son who was sitting in the car, only for one of the robbers to throw the child at her, police said.

The woman, 22, was sitting at the stoplight at Union Boulevard and Minerva Avenue in north St. Louis at 3 a.m. with her 1-year-old son, along with two male passengers aged 23 and 24, when their car was accosted by three robbers armed with handguns.

The robbers ordered them to get out of the car. The woman complied and then begged for her son to be taken out of the car. One of the robbers grabbed the infant by his coat and threw him at his mother, causing the baby to fall to the ground. Police did not mention if the child was injured.

One suspect was described as a man 5 feet, 5 inches tall with dreadlocks, wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie and light blue jeans with rhinestones. The second suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds wearing a grey North Face hoodie. No description was given for the third suspect.

Police are investigating.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.